Tasty ties thrown up as draws made for second round of Laois Senior and Intermediate football championships

Following on from a heavy weekend of action, the draws have been made for the second round of the Laois Shopping Centre Senior and Intermediate championships.

In the senior championship, there were wins for Courtwood, O'Dempsey's, Portarlington, Graiguecullen, Ballyroan-Abbey, Rosenallis, Stradbally and St Joseph's.

The winners of the Round 2 Winner’s section games will progress straight through to the quarter finals with the losers getting a second chance in Round 3 where they will be joined by the winners of the Round 2 losers section games.

The losers of the games in the Round 2 losers section will play the dreaded relegation semi finals.

The full Senior draw is as follows;

Laois SFC Round 2 Winner’s Section

Portarlington v Courtwood

Ballyroan-Abbey v St Joseph’s

O’Dempsey’s v Rosenallis

Stradbally v Graiguecullen

Laois SFC Round 2 Loser’s Section

Arles-Killeen v Killeshin

The Heath v Emo

Portlaoise v Ballyfin

Clonaslee v Ballylinan

Meanwhile in the Intermediate championship, Park-Ratheniska, Crettyard, Mountmellick and O'Dempsey's all came through their round 1 games and they will meet in the round 2 winners section with the victors there going straight through to a semi final.

The losers in the round 2 winners section will have a second chance and will play the winners of the round 2 losers section games in a quarter final.

The losers of the losers section games will contest a relegation final.

The full Intermediate draw is as follows;

Laois IFC Round 2 Winner’s Section

Crettyard v Park-Ratheniska

O’Dempsey’s v Mountmellick

Laois IFC Round 2 Loser’s Section

The Rock v Timahoe

Arles-Kilcruise v Portlaoise