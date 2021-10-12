Search

12/10/2021

Fixtures made for Laois GAA Junior, Intermediate and senior hurling semi finals and finals

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

The fixture details for the Junior and Intermediate hurling final, the Premier Intermediate hurling semi finals and senior hurling semi finals have been released by Laois GAA.

The weekend of the 23rd of October, a bank holiday weekend, will see a feast of hurling action take place in O'Moore Park as the Intermediate hurling champions for 2021 will be crowned while the final pairings in both the Premier Intermediate and senior grades will also be decided.

The full fixture details for the games are as follows; 

Friday 22 October
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 Clough Ballacolla v Trumera

Saturday 23 October
Laois Shopping Centre Premier intermediate Hurling Championship S/Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 17:30 Ballyfin v Camross
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:00 Portlaoise v Ballinakill

Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 15:30 St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix v Ballypickas


Sunday 24 October
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship S/Finals (E.T. / “Winner on the Day” if Necessary)
MW Hire O’Moore Park 14:00 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton v Camross
MW Hire O’Moore Park 15:30 Clough Ballacolla v Rathdowney-Errill

