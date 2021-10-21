Short term free parking requested at Portlaoise hospital

A drop off area is being requested at Portlaoise hospital, so that short term visitors will not have to drive into the barrier carpark and walk any distance.

The free parking is needed for people dropping off laboratory samples says a Portlaoise councillor.

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald says some people are not well and not able to walk far and a green right beside the laboratory could be converted to a parking space.

“If we had one so that people can drop in for five or ten minutes, to drop in bloods. I just think we can work in partnership with the HSE on this,” she said.

Her motion tabled to the October meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District was seconded by Cllr Thomasina Connell and backed by other councillors.

“It’s up to the HSE to deliver a parking space, otherwise people have to go into the carpark with a ticket,” she said.

Cllr Connell said she will bring the request to the Midlands regional hospital forum where she is a representative.

Cllr Willie Aird supports the idea.

“The person who is going to the hospital is not well. It’s not unreasonable to ask for one or two spaces in a set down area. Also a lot of people have to bring up stuff to patients. It’s needed,” he said.