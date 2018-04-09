Motoring
Roadworks on busy road linking two big Laois towns
Motorists in Laois should take note of the road maintenance which may cause delays
Laois County Council is carrying out road maintenance works a bus road linking to Laois towns this week.
Motorists should take note that a stop-go board/temporary traffic lights will be in place on the R419 Portlaoise to Portarlington Road.
The roadworks begin from a point at Kennels Cross Junction( R422/R419) and continue to a point at Greatheath junction (R419/R445).
The maintenance works on the road started at 9:00am on Monday morning, April 9 and will continue until 5pm on Wednesday, April 11.
