Roadworks on busy road linking two big Laois towns

Laois County Council is carrying out road maintenance works a bus road linking to Laois towns this week.

Motorists should take note that a stop-go board/temporary traffic lights will be in place on the R419 Portlaoise to Portarlington Road.

The roadworks begin from a point at Kennels Cross Junction( R422/R419) and continue to a point at Greatheath junction (R419/R445).

The maintenance works on the road started at 9:00am on Monday morning, April 9 and will continue until 5pm on Wednesday, April 11.

