Giant potholes on Laois national road the links with Kilkenny and Kildare motorway

A stretch of a busy national road in Laois is an ‘eyesore’ with giant potholes could be in line for a big overhaul if the national roads agency gives the cash to County Hall to proceed.

Cllr Padraig Fleming, Fianna Fáil, raised the problems with the Athy to Kilkenny N78 road at a recent meeting with Laois County Council.

Most of the road which links to the M9 motorway, runs through Laois. Cllr Fleming tabled a motion calling for the resurfacing of The N78 from Killyganard Cross, Ballylinan to the Kildare boundary as this section of road has required significant repair and pot hole repair every year for the last couple of years.

“The road is an eyesore with all the roads and patches…There are a lot of complaints as there are long potholes that could be up to 8ft long and two wide,” he said.

Mr. Farhan Nasiem, A/SEE Road Design, replied in writing at the Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District meeting.

“The Council has submitted a funding application for this section of Road to be rersurfaced. If funding is approved by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) this section of road will be resurfaced in the 2022 financial year,” he said.

Cllr Fleming welcomed the reply and hoped the roads agency would give the money needed.

“It would make the road a lot safer than it has been for many years,” he said.

Cllr Aisling Moran, Fine Gael, backed the motion. She also asked if street lights would be installed outside houses at Killyganard. She said she had expected that the lights were already in place.