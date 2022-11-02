Week of road closure on busy Portlaoise town centre road
Laois County Council has announced a week long one way road closure on a busy Portlaoise road.
Harpurs Lane is closed to traffic entering from the N80 Mountmellick road, until November 7.
Vehicles can however exit only onto the N80 road, up to the junction with Roselawn Estate, on Harpurs Lane.
The council say the closure is for the purposes of Footpath Works
