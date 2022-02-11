Volunteers who make Laois a better place to live honoured at Laois Community & Voluntary Awards

Over the past 12 years, Laois County Council in association with Laois Public Participation Network (PPN) have celebrated the incredible work of volunteers in Laois.

On Friday, February 11 the 12th Annual Community and Voluntary Awards ceremony were hosted on-line to recognise and thank our local community volunteer.

This year the new Laois Volunteer Centre has come on board to sponsor a special award to recognise efforts made around the county during the pandemic.

The Leinster Express is also honoured to be media partner at this year's awards.

In total, 52 nominations were received across eight categories.

"It was clear from the volume of nominations received, that the work of the volunteer is noticed and acknowledged throughout Laois. The judges were very impressed by the ongoing commitment of so many people who work together and achieve so much with so little.

"Their efforts are a prime example of how local communities are making a real and practical difference to the quality of our lives and it is people like you who make Laois a better place to live," they said..

Laois County Council, together with Laois PPN, Laois Volunteer Centre and the Leinster Express congratulates you all, and wishes to thank you sincerely for such dedication and volunteerism across Laois.

The winner of each category receives €500 while the runner-up will receive €250.

The organisers would like to take the opportunity to thank our judges for the various categories:–

Arts, Culture & Heritage – Caroline Toal, Kerry PPN

Children & Youth – Sarah Clancy, Clare PPN

Environment – Brigid Geoghegan, Westmeath PPN

Healthy & Active Community – Muriel Tobin, Waterford PPN

Social Inclusion – Mags Whelan, Kilkenny PPN

Age Friendly – Bridie Costello Hynes , Offaly PPN

Unsung Hero – Grainne Fleming, Kildare PPN

Laois Volunteer Centre COVID 19 Community Response Award – Shanette Bhudai, Roscommon Volunteer Centre

The awards which are supported by the Laois Volunteer Centre and the Leinster Express were streamed live on Friday, February 11 on the Laois County Council website and Facebook page.